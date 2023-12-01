The Towson Tigers (3-4) take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Sanford Sports Pentagon. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Midco Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Dakota State vs. Towson Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  • TV: Midco Sports 1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

South Dakota State Stats Insights

  • The Jackrabbits are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • South Dakota State is 2-3 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Jackrabbits are the 154th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 95th.
  • The Jackrabbits put up 12.7 more points per game (76.3) than the Tigers allow (63.6).
  • South Dakota State is 3-4 when scoring more than 63.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • South Dakota State averaged 78.5 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 66.6 points per contest.
  • At home, the Jackrabbits allowed 3.6 fewer points per game (68.3) than in away games (71.9).
  • At home, South Dakota State sunk 3.4 more treys per game (9.7) than on the road (6.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to when playing on the road (30.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 George Mason L 73-71 Flagler Gymnasium
11/22/2023 @ Southern Miss W 65-54 Reed Green Coliseum
11/27/2023 Mount Marty W 92-70 Frost Arena
12/1/2023 Towson - Sanford Sports Pentagon
12/5/2023 Kent State - Frost Arena
12/9/2023 Wichita State - Intrust Bank Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.