Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets play at Footprint Center on Friday (opening tip at 10:00 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT

ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: -125) 9.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Jokic has averaged 29.0 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.5 points less than Friday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average of 13.2 is 0.7 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +132)

Durant is averaging 31.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.8 more than Friday's over/under.

He has pulled down 6.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Durant averages 5.5 assists, equal to Friday's over/under.

Durant, at 2.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Friday.

