Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (9-3) face Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (6-6) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Footprint Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN, AZFamily, ALT

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is averaging 26.3 points, 13.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest. He's also draining 61.5% of his shots from the floor and 45.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 13.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He's draining 47.1% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per game.

Jamal Murray gets the Nuggets 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while delivering 0.0 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Nuggets are receiving 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Aaron Gordon this year.

The Nuggets are getting 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this year.

Suns Players to Watch

Durant averages 27.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.0 block.

Jusuf Nurkic puts up 9.3 points, 10.0 boards and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the floor.

Eric Gordon averages 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jordan Goodwin puts up 9.3 points, 5.0 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 32.1% from the floor and 27.3% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Okogie averages 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 66.7% from the floor (ninth in NBA) and 42.9% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nuggets vs. Suns Stat Comparison

Suns Nuggets 115.2 Points Avg. 114.1 113.7 Points Allowed Avg. 107.0 47.2% Field Goal % 50.4% 39.2% Three Point % 34.5%

