In the Next Gen ATP Finals Men Singles 2023 semifinals on Friday, Hamad Medjedovic takes on Dominic Stephan Stricker.

Medjedovic is the favorite (-155) in this match, compared to the underdog Stricker, who is +110.

Hamad Medjedovic vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker Match Information

Tournament: The Next Gen ATP Finals Men Singles 2023

The Next Gen ATP Finals Men Singles 2023 Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Venue: King Abdullah Sports City

King Abdullah Sports City Location: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Court Surface: Hard

Hamad Medjedovic vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Hamad Medjedovic has a 60.8% chance to win.

Hamad Medjedovic Dominic Stephan Stricker -155 Odds to Win Match +110 +333 Odds to Win Tournament +290 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 25.6% 51.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.5

Hamad Medjedovic vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker Trends and Insights

In the Round Robin on Thursday, Medjedovic took down Abedallah Shelbayh 3-4, 4-2, 4-3, 4-2.

Despite coming up short 2-4, 4-3, 2-4, 3-4 in the Round Robin against Arthur Fils, Stricker remains in the tournament.

Through 27 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Medjedovic has played 25.2 games per match (34.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 50.8% of them.

On hard courts, Medjedovic has played eight matches over the past year, totaling 26.5 games per match while winning 49.1% of games.

Stricker has averaged 28.3 games per match (35.2 in best-of-five matches) through his 29 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 51.4% of the games.

Stricker is averaging 29.4 games per match (35.1 in best-of-five matches) and 9.4 games per set through 17 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Medjedovic and Stricker have not played against each other.

