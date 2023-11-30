Valeri Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche will play the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. There are prop bets for Nichushkin available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

Nichushkin has averaged 19:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +8).

Nichushkin has netted a goal in a game nine times this year in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

Nichushkin has a point in 15 games this year (out of 21), including multiple points five times.

In nine of 21 games this year, Nichushkin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Nichushkin has an implied probability of 68.9% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nichushkin has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Coyotes

On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 64 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 21 Games 4 20 Points 3 10 Goals 1 10 Assists 2

