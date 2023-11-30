Ryan Johansen will be among those in action Thursday when his Colorado Avalanche play the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. Looking to wager on Johansen's props? Here is some information to help you.

Ryan Johansen vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Johansen Season Stats Insights

Johansen has averaged 15:04 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

In seven of 21 games this year Johansen has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Johansen has a point in seven of 21 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Johansen has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the 21 games he's played.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Johansen hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 25% chance of Johansen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Johansen Stats vs. the Coyotes

On defense, the Coyotes are giving up 64 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 21 Games 4 10 Points 1 9 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

