The Colorado Avalanche, Ross Colton among them, play the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. There are prop bets for Colton available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Ross Colton vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Colton Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Colton has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 12:56 on the ice per game.

Colton has a goal in seven games this year through 21 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In nine of 21 games this year, Colton has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Colton has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 21 games played.

Colton's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 25.6% of Colton going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Colton Stats vs. the Coyotes

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are giving up 64 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 21 Games 2 10 Points 0 7 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

