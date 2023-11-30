The Colorado Avalanche (15-6) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they square off against the Arizona Coyotes (10-9-2) on the road on Thursday, November 30 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS.

In the last 10 games, the Avalanche have put up a record of 7-3-0. They have put up 42 goals, while their opponents have scored 28. They have gone on the power play 43 times during that span, and have capitalized with nine goals (20.9% of opportunities).

Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which team we pick to emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Coyotes 4, Avalanche 3.

Avalanche vs Coyotes Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche (15-6 overall) have a 1-0-1 record in contests that have required overtime.

Colorado is 1-2-0 (two points) in its three games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Avalanche scored only one goal, they won.

Colorado has lost the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Avalanche are 14-2-0 in the 16 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 28 points).

In the 12 games when Colorado has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 22 points after finishing 11-1-0.

In the 13 games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 10-3-0 (20 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 4-3-0 to record eight points.

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 3rd 3.76 Goals Scored 3.14 16th 10th 2.81 Goals Allowed 3.05 14th 6th 32.2 Shots 27.2 31st 6th 28.1 Shots Allowed 32.3 26th 18th 19.77% Power Play % 24.66% 6th 4th 87.95% Penalty Kill % 81.33% 13th

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

