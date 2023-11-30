As they gear up to meet the Arizona Coyotes (10-9-2) on Thursday, November 30 at Mullett Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche (15-6) have five players currently listed on the injury report.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Samuel Girard D Out Personal
Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee
Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles
Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin
Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Shea Weber D Out Ankle
Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion
Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body
Jack McBain C Out Lower Body
Travis Dermott D Out Upper Body
Vladislav Kolyachonok D Out Lower Body
Barrett Hayton C Out Upper Body
Juuso Valimaki D Out Face

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Tempe, Arizona
  • Arena: Mullett Arena

Avalanche Season Insights

  • The Avalanche's 79 total goals (3.8 per game) rank third in the NHL.
  • Its goal differential (+20) makes the team third-best in the league.

Coyotes Season Insights

  • With 66 goals (3.1 per game), the Coyotes have the league's 15th-ranked offense.
  • Arizona's total of 64 goals conceded (3.0 per game) ranks 15th in the league.
  • With a goal differential of +2, they are 13th in the league.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Avalanche (-200) Coyotes (+165) 6

