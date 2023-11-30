Will Andrew Cogliano Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 30?
Can we count on Andrew Cogliano lighting the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche clash with the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Cogliano stats and insights
- Cogliano has scored in three of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
- Cogliano has no points on the power play.
- Cogliano's shooting percentage is 33.3%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 64 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Cogliano recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:10
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|10:34
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|10:08
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|10:07
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|10:46
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:13
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:20
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|8:04
|Away
|L 7-0
Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
