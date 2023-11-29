Wednesday's contest that pits the South Dakota Coyotes (4-3) versus the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-4) at Sanford Coyote Sports Center should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-66 in favor of South Dakota. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Coyotes claimed a 72-52 win over South Carolina State.

South Dakota vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

South Dakota vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 68, Northern Iowa 66

South Dakota Schedule Analysis

The Coyotes defeated the DePaul Blue Demons (No. 83-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 83-71 win on November 18 -- their best victory of the season.

The Coyotes have two losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, South Dakota is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins, but also tied for the 44th-most defeats.

South Dakota 2023-24 Best Wins

83-71 over DePaul (No. 83) on November 18

72-59 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 294) on November 14

72-52 over South Carolina State (No. 345) on November 25

South Dakota Leaders

Grace Larkins: 13.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

13.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Tori Deperry: 11.4 PTS, 60.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)

11.4 PTS, 60.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6) Kendall Holmes: 9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.7 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.7 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Walker Demers: 8.4 PTS, 62.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

8.4 PTS, 62.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Nicole Avila-Ambrosi: 5.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

South Dakota Performance Insights

The Coyotes outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (scoring 67.3 points per game to rank 175th in college basketball while allowing 64.4 per outing to rank 190th in college basketball) and have a +20 scoring differential overall.

