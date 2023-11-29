The New York Rangers (15-4-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (11-6-3) -- who've won three straight -- on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs Red Wings Additional Info

Rangers vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/7/2023 Rangers Red Wings 5-3 NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have conceded 49 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest in NHL action.

The Rangers' 66 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Rangers have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 36 goals over that span.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 20 11 18 29 12 7 0% Chris Kreider 20 13 7 20 10 5 31.8% Vincent Trocheck 20 5 12 17 9 13 63.1% Mika Zibanejad 20 5 10 15 10 10 55.6% Erik Gustafsson 20 3 12 15 10 9 -

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings give up three goals per game (60 in total), 12th in the league.

The Red Wings are fifth in the league in scoring (74 goals, 3.7 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Red Wings have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that span.

