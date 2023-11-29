The Houston Rockets (8-7) are 5.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (12-6) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and Space City Home Network.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and Space City Home Network

ALT and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 110 - Rockets 108

Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 5.5)

Rockets (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-2.4)

Nuggets (-2.4) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



Over (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 218.0

The Nuggets (7-11-0 ATS) have covered the spread 38.9% of the time, 34.4% less often than the Rockets (11-4-0) this year.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 57.1% of the time. That's less often than Houston covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (75%).

Houston and its opponents have eclipsed the total 33.3% of the time this season (five out of 15). That's less often than Denver and its opponents have (seven out of 18).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 11-6, while the Rockets are 5-7 as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets rank 14th in the NBA with 113.1 points per game this year. At the other end of the court, they rank seventh with 108.9 points allowed per game.

Denver ranks 15th in the NBA with 44.6 boards per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 42.6 rebounds allowed per game.

The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2023-24, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29 dimes per game.

With 12.7 turnovers per game, Denver ranks seventh in the NBA. It forces 12.6 turnovers per contest, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Nuggets are sinking 11.4 treys per game (22nd-ranked in league). They have a 36.2% shooting percentage (13th-ranked) from three-point land.

