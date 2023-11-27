On Monday, November 27, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Chicago Bears (3-8) are 3-point underdogs in a road NFC North matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (6-5). This game has a point total of 43.

The betting insights and trends for the Vikings can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Bears. Before the Bears square off against the Vikings, take a look at their betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vikings vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Chicago Moneyline BetMGM Vikings (-3) 43 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Vikings (-3) 43.5 -168 +142 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 12 Odds

Minnesota vs. Chicago Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Vikings vs. Bears Betting Insights

Minnesota's ATS record is 7-3-1 this season.

The Vikings have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater this year.

Minnesota has gone over in three of its 11 games with a set total (27.3%).

Chicago is 4-6-1 against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 3-point underdogs or more, the Bears are 3-3-1.

Chicago has seen seven of its 11 games hit the over.

Vikings Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Jordan Addison - - - - 46.5 (-115) - Joshua Dobbs 230.5 (-115) 1.5 (+120) 39.5 (-111) - - - T.J. Hockenson - - - - 62.5 (-115) - Alexander Mattison - - 45.5 (-118) - 9.5 (-111) - Josh Oliver - - - - 9.5 (-115) - K.J. Osborn - - - - 31.5 (-118) - Brandon Powell - - - - 22.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.