How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 27
The Denver Nuggets (11-6) will look to Nikola Jokic (seventh in NBA, 28.8 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Paul George (14th in league, 25.4) and the Los Angeles Clippers (7-8) on November 27, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Clippers and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info
|Clippers vs Nuggets Injury Report
|Clippers vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|Clippers vs Nuggets Odds/Over/Under
|Clippers vs Nuggets Prediction
|Clippers vs Nuggets Players to Watch
|Clippers vs Nuggets Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets have shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Clippers have averaged.
- Denver is 10-4 when it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 14th.
- The Nuggets' 113.1 points per game are five more points than the 108.1 the Clippers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 108.1 points, Denver is 8-3.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets put up more points per game at home (120.3) than on the road (106.7), and also give up fewer points at home (109.1) than on the road (109.3).
- Denver gives up 109.1 points per game at home, and 109.3 away.
- At home the Nuggets are picking up 31.3 assists per game, 4.2 more than away (27.1).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Out
|Hamstring
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Hunter Tyson
|Questionable
|Illness
|Aaron Gordon
|Out
|Heel
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Back
|Peyton Watson
|Questionable
|Illness
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.