The Denver Nuggets (8-2), on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, go up against the Los Angeles Clippers (3-6). The game tips at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and ALT2.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Monday, November 27

Monday, November 27 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSSC, ALT2

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Nuggets Games

Nuggets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Nikola Jokic gets the Nuggets 26.3 points, 13.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Nuggets are getting 13.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr. this season.

Jamal Murray is averaging 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 54.5% of his shots from the field and 53.3% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.

The Nuggets are getting 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Aaron Gordon this year.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is putting up 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He is sinking 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Clippers Players to Watch

Paul George averages 27.3 points, 3.7 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 54.9% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kawhi Leonard averages 23.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Russell Westbrook posts 11.3 points, 6.7 assists and 7.3 boards per contest.

Ivica Zubac averages 14.0 points, 0.0 assists and 7.3 boards.

Norman Powell posts 13.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 51.9% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Clippers Stat Comparison

Clippers Nuggets 113.8 Points Avg. 114.8 111.8 Points Allowed Avg. 106.1 48.3% Field Goal % 50.3% 37.0% Three Point % 35.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.