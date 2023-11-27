The Colorado Avalanche, with Mikko Rantanen, are in action Monday versus the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Rantanen's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Rantanen has a plus-minus rating of +8, while averaging 21:41 on the ice per game.

In Rantanen's 20 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Rantanen has a point in 13 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Rantanen has an assist in 10 of 20 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Rantanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Rantanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 56.1%.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 74 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 20 Games 2 26 Points 0 12 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

