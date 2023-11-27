Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his Denver Nuggets teammates take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 132-120 win over the Spurs, Caldwell-Pope had 16 points and six assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on Caldwell-Pope's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.1 12.2 Rebounds 2.5 1.9 1.8 Assists 3.5 2.6 3.9 PRA -- 15.6 17.9 PR -- 13 14 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.6



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Clippers

Caldwell-Pope is responsible for attempting 9.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.2 per game.

Caldwell-Pope is averaging 4.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets rank 12th in possessions per game with 100.3. His opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.7 possessions per contest.

The Clippers are the seventh-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 108.1 points per contest.

On the glass, the Clippers are ranked 12th in the NBA, allowing 43.7 rebounds per game.

Conceding 24.4 assists per game, the Clippers are the fourth-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Clippers are sixth in the NBA, conceding 11.5 makes per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 39 9 1 4 2 0 1

