Justin Jefferson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings play the Chicago Bears at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 12. Looking for Jefferson's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the passing game, Jefferson has been targeted 53 times, with season stats of 571 yards on 36 receptions (15.9 per catch) and three TDs.

Justin Jefferson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other receiver is on the injury report for the Vikings.

Week 12 Injury Reports

Vikings vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: November 27, 2023

November 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

Game Time: 8:15 PM

Jefferson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 53 36 571 182 3 15.9

Jefferson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 12 9 150 0 Week 2 @Eagles 13 11 159 0 Week 3 Chargers 13 7 149 1 Week 4 @Panthers 9 6 85 2 Week 5 Chiefs 6 3 28 0

