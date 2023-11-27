The Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears are scheduled to square off in a Week 12 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Will Jordan Addison find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Addison will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jordan Addison score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)

Addison's stat line shows 48 catches for 647 yards and seven scores. He puts up 58.8 yards per game, having been targeted 72 times.

Addison has had a touchdown catch in six of 11 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Jordan Addison Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 4 61 1 Week 2 @Eagles 5 3 72 1 Week 3 Chargers 8 6 52 0 Week 4 @Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 6 64 1 Week 6 @Bears 5 3 28 1 Week 7 49ers 10 7 123 2 Week 8 @Packers 8 7 82 1 Week 9 @Falcons 7 5 52 0 Week 10 Saints 7 4 69 0 Week 11 @Broncos 6 3 44 0

Rep Jordan Addison with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.