South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dewey County Today - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Dewey County, South Dakota is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dewey County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Timber Lake High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on November 26
- Location: Timber Lake, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.