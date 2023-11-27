The Colorado Avalanche will host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, November 27, with the Avalanche having won three straight games.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs Lightning Additional Info

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are allowing 58 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 11th in league action.

The Avalanche's 75 total goals (3.8 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Avalanche have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.4 goals-per-game average (44 total) during that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cale Makar 20 5 25 30 11 19 - Nathan MacKinnon 20 7 19 26 23 9 45.2% Mikko Rantanen 20 12 14 26 10 11 54.4% Valeri Nichushkin 20 9 10 19 8 7 33.3% Devon Toews 20 3 9 12 12 14 -

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning give up 3.5 goals per game (74 in total), 27th in the NHL.

The Lightning are second in the league in scoring (78 goals, 3.7 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Lightning have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that time.

Lightning Key Players