Will Andrew Cogliano Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 27?
Can we expect Andrew Cogliano finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 9:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Cogliano stats and insights
- Cogliano has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
- Cogliano has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 37.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 74 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Cogliano recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|10:34
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|10:08
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|10:07
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|10:46
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:13
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:20
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|8:04
|Away
|L 7-0
|11/1/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:15
|Home
|W 4-1
Avalanche vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
