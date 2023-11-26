The Air Force Falcons (5-2) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the South Dakota Coyotes (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Dakota vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

South Dakota Stats Insights

The Coyotes' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is eight percentage points higher than the Falcons have given up to their opponents (38.6%).

South Dakota has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.6% from the field.

The Coyotes are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Falcons sit at 341st.

The Coyotes' 85.2 points per game are 23.3 more points than the 61.9 the Falcons allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 61.9 points, South Dakota is 4-1.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

South Dakota put up more points at home (78.3 per game) than on the road (61.5) last season.

At home, the Coyotes conceded 72.8 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than they allowed away (75.9).

Beyond the arc, South Dakota knocked down fewer 3-pointers away (7.3 per game) than at home (10.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.8%) than at home (46.2%) as well.

South Dakota Upcoming Schedule