How to Watch South Dakota vs. Air Force on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Air Force Falcons (5-2) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the South Dakota Coyotes (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Dakota vs. Air Force Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Dakota Stats Insights
- The Coyotes' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is eight percentage points higher than the Falcons have given up to their opponents (38.6%).
- South Dakota has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.6% from the field.
- The Coyotes are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Falcons sit at 341st.
- The Coyotes' 85.2 points per game are 23.3 more points than the 61.9 the Falcons allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 61.9 points, South Dakota is 4-1.
South Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- South Dakota put up more points at home (78.3 per game) than on the road (61.5) last season.
- At home, the Coyotes conceded 72.8 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than they allowed away (75.9).
- Beyond the arc, South Dakota knocked down fewer 3-pointers away (7.3 per game) than at home (10.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.8%) than at home (46.2%) as well.
South Dakota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|VMI
|W 85-81
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/18/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 93-81
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/22/2023
|Northland
|W 100-48
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|11/26/2023
|Air Force
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|11/28/2023
|Waldorf
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Western Illinois
|-
|Western Hall
