The Air Force Falcons (5-2) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the South Dakota Coyotes (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Dakota vs. Air Force Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

South Dakota Stats Insights

  • The Coyotes' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is eight percentage points higher than the Falcons have given up to their opponents (38.6%).
  • South Dakota has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.6% from the field.
  • The Coyotes are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Falcons sit at 341st.
  • The Coyotes' 85.2 points per game are 23.3 more points than the 61.9 the Falcons allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 61.9 points, South Dakota is 4-1.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • South Dakota put up more points at home (78.3 per game) than on the road (61.5) last season.
  • At home, the Coyotes conceded 72.8 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than they allowed away (75.9).
  • Beyond the arc, South Dakota knocked down fewer 3-pointers away (7.3 per game) than at home (10.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.8%) than at home (46.2%) as well.

South Dakota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 VMI W 85-81 Desert Diamond Arena
11/18/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne L 93-81 Desert Diamond Arena
11/22/2023 Northland W 100-48 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
11/26/2023 Air Force - Sanford Coyote Sports Center
11/28/2023 Waldorf - Sanford Coyote Sports Center
12/3/2023 @ Western Illinois - Western Hall

