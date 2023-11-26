Nikola Jokic, Top Nuggets Players to Watch vs. the Spurs - November 26
Michael Porter Jr. is a player to watch when the Denver Nuggets (10-6) and the San Antonio Spurs (3-13) go head to head at Ball Arena on Sunday. Gametime is slated for 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: ALT, BSSW
Nuggets' Last Game
The Nuggets lost their previous game to the Rockets, 105-86, on Friday. Nikola Jokic was their high scorer with 38 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|38
|19
|8
|3
|0
|3
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|20
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Michael Porter Jr.
|14
|7
|1
|1
|2
|2
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic averages 28.2 points, 13.5 boards and 8.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Porter is averaging 16.9 points, 1.3 assists and 7.8 boards per contest.
- Aaron Gordon's numbers for the season are 13.1 points, 7.2 boards and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the floor.
- Reggie Jackson's numbers for the season are 11.0 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 boards per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope puts up 10.8 points, 2.0 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 40.6% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|28.7
|14.3
|9.6
|1.6
|0.8
|1.4
|Aaron Gordon
|13.3
|8.6
|4.1
|1.0
|0.7
|0.5
|Michael Porter Jr.
|19.3
|7.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.9
|3.3
|Reggie Jackson
|13.3
|2.4
|4.1
|0.3
|0.4
|1.6
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|11.6
|1.7
|3.5
|1.2
|0.4
|1.6
