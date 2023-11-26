Nuggets vs. Spurs Injury Report Today - November 26
Ahead of a matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (3-13), the Denver Nuggets (10-6) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 at Ball Arena.
In their last outing on Friday, the Nuggets suffered a 105-86 loss to the Rockets. Nikola Jokic recorded 38 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists for the Nuggets.
Nuggets vs Spurs Additional Info
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Vlatko Cancar
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|Jamal Murray
|PG
|Out
|Hamstring
|16.3
|2.6
|7.4
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
Spurs Injuries: Devin Vassell: Questionable (Adductor)
Nuggets vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ALT and BSSW
