Michael Porter Jr. and his Denver Nuggets teammates hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time out, a 105-86 loss to the Rockets, Porter tallied 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Below we will dive into Porter's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 16.9 19.3 Rebounds 7.5 7.8 7.5 Assists -- 1.3 1.0 PRA -- 26 27.8 PR -- 24.7 26.8 3PM 3.5 2.9 3.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Porter's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Porter has made 6.6 field goals per game, which adds up to 15.2% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 7.7 threes per game, or 23.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Porter's opponents, the Spurs, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 105.6 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 20th in possessions per game with 99.8.

Conceding 122.8 points per contest, the Spurs are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Spurs are ranked 22nd in the NBA, allowing 45 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Spurs have conceded 28.6 per game, 29th in the league.

Giving up 14.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Spurs are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 20 7 1 1 1 0 0 11/7/2022 30 24 6 2 4 0 1 11/5/2022 30 15 9 0 3 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.