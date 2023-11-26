Aaron Gordon's Denver Nuggets take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent appearance, a 105-86 loss to the Rockets, Gordon put up two points and seven rebounds.

Let's break down Gordon's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.1 13.3 Rebounds 7.5 7.2 8.6 Assists 4.5 3.8 4.1 PRA -- 24.1 26 PR -- 20.3 21.9 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.5



Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 12.7% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.3 per contest.

Gordon's Nuggets average 99.8 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Spurs are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 105.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Spurs have given up 122.8 points per game, which is 28th-best in the league.

The Spurs are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 45 rebounds per game.

Giving up 28.6 assists per contest, the Spurs are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Spurs are 29th in the league, conceding 14.8 makes per game.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 34 14 6 3 2 1 1 11/7/2022 30 9 5 5 0 1 4 11/5/2022 23 8 6 2 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.