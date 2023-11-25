The Wyoming Cowboys (7-4) will square off against the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-9) in a matchup of MWC teams on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Mackay Stadium. The Wolf Pack are currently an underdog by 10.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 41.5 points.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wyoming vs. Nevada matchup in this article.

Wyoming vs. Nevada Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Mackay Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wyoming vs. Nevada Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Wyoming vs. Nevada Betting Trends

Wyoming has put together a 6-3-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Cowboys have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Nevada has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.

When playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs this season, the Wolf Pack have an ATS record of 5-2.

Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

