Wyoming vs. Nevada: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The Wyoming Cowboys (7-4) will square off against the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-9) in a matchup of MWC teams on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Mackay Stadium. The Wolf Pack are currently an underdog by 10.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 41.5 points.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wyoming vs. Nevada matchup in this article.
Wyoming vs. Nevada Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- City: Reno, Nevada
- Venue: Mackay Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wyoming vs. Nevada Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wyoming Moneyline
|Nevada Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wyoming (-10.5)
|41.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|Wyoming (-10.5)
|41.5
|-450
|+340
Wyoming vs. Nevada Betting Trends
- Wyoming has put together a 6-3-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Cowboys have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
- Nevada has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.
- When playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs this season, the Wolf Pack have an ATS record of 5-2.
Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
