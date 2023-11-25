MWC opponents meet when the Wyoming Cowboys (7-4) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-9) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Mackay Stadium.

On offense, Wyoming ranks 82nd in the FBS with 24.6 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 56th in points allowed (374.7 points allowed per contest). Nevada has been unproductive on both offense and defense this season, ranking 11th-worst in points (18.4 per game) and 21st-worst in points surrendered (32.6 per game).

Wyoming vs. Nevada Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Mackay Stadium

Wyoming vs. Nevada Key Statistics

Wyoming Nevada 317.1 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 309 (122nd) 374.7 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 445.7 (123rd) 149.6 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.5 (94th) 167.5 (120th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.5 (116th) 11 (21st) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (89th) 19 (24th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (64th)

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has been a dual threat for Wyoming so far this season. He has 1,658 passing yards, completing 60.1% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 307 yards (27.9 ypg) on 92 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Harrison Waylee has carried the ball 133 times for a team-high 785 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Wyatt Wieland's 382 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 52 times and has totaled 35 receptions and five touchdowns.

Ayir Asante has hauled in 18 passes while averaging 28.8 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

John Michael Gyllenborg has compiled 19 grabs for 316 yards, an average of 28.7 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis has thrown for 1,305 yards on 129-of-233 passing with two touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 504 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Sean Dollars has racked up 496 yards on 143 carries with six touchdowns.

Dalevon Campbell has totaled 29 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 562 (51.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 61 times and has two touchdowns.

Spencer Curtis has caught 25 passes and compiled 303 receiving yards (27.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Jamaal Bell's 56 targets have resulted in 31 grabs for 267 yards and one touchdown.

