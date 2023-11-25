In the game between the Wyoming Cowboys and Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday, November 25 at 9:00 PM, our computer model expects the Cowboys to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Wyoming vs. Nevada Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Wyoming (-10.5) Over (41.5) Wyoming 31, Nevada 20

Week 13 MWC Predictions

Wyoming Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cowboys have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

The Cowboys' record against the spread is 6-3-1.

Wyoming has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

There have been four Cowboys games (out of 10) that hit the over this season.

The average total for Wyoming games this season has been 45.5, four points higher than the total for this game.

Nevada Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wolf Pack have a 23.5% chance to win.

The Wolf Pack have a 6-4-0 record against the spread this year.

When it has played as at least 10.5-point underdogs this season, Nevada is 5-2 against the spread.

Five of the Wolf Pack's 10 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average total in Nevada games this season is 11.8 more points than the point total of 41.5 in this outing.

Cowboys vs. Wolf Pack 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wyoming 24.6 24.5 30.4 19.7 14.5 32.8 Nevada 18.4 32.6 21.0 32.0 16.2 33.2

