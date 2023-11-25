The Wyoming Cowboys (7-4) have an MWC matchup versus the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-9). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Wyoming vs. Nevada?

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Reno, Nevada
  • Venue: Mackay Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Wyoming 31, Nevada 20
  • Wyoming has not yet lost a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.
  • The Cowboys have played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
  • Nevada has been an underdog in eight games this season and won one (12.5%) of those contests.
  • The Wolf Pack have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +325 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Cowboys an 81.8% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Wyoming (-10.5)
  • In 10 Wyoming games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Cowboys have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
  • Nevada has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
  • The Wolf Pack are 5-2 ATS when underdogs by 10.5 points or more this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (41.5)
  • Six of Wyoming's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 41.5 points.
  • In the Nevada's 11 games this season, seven have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 41.5.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 43 points per game, 1.5 points more than the over/under of 41.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Wyoming

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 45.5 44.6 46.8
Implied Total AVG 28.2 27.2 29.8
ATS Record 6-3-1 4-1-1 2-2-0
Over/Under Record 4-6-0 3-3-0 1-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 4-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 2-0 0-4

Nevada

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 53.3 52.8 53.6
Implied Total AVG 34.6 31.3 36.8
ATS Record 6-4-0 2-2-0 4-2-0
Over/Under Record 5-5-0 2-2-0 3-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-7 0-2 1-5

