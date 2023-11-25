Saturday's game that pits the South Dakota Coyotes (3-3) versus the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-6) at Sanford Sports Pentagon should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-49 in favor of South Dakota, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 25.

Their last time out, the Coyotes lost 61-52 to Arizona on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Dakota vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Dakota vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 75, South Carolina State 49

Other Summit Predictions

South Dakota Schedule Analysis

On November 18 versus the DePaul Blue Demons, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 83) in our computer rankings, the Coyotes claimed their best win of the season, an 83-71 victory at a neutral site.

The Coyotes have three losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the third-most in the country.

South Dakota has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Dakota 2023-24 Best Wins

83-71 over DePaul (No. 83) on November 18

72-59 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 219) on November 14

South Dakota Leaders

Grace Larkins: 13.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.8 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

13.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.8 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Tori Deperry: 11.3 PTS, 59.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

11.3 PTS, 59.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6) Kendall Holmes: 9.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

9.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Walker Demers: 8.5 PTS, 65.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

8.5 PTS, 65.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Nicole Avila-Ambrosi: 5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

South Dakota Performance Insights

The Coyotes have a 0 scoring differential, putting up 66.5 points per game (188th in college basketball) and giving up 66.5 (220th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.