The Colorado Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen included, will play the Calgary Flames on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Rantanen's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

1.5 points (Over odds: +125)

1.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Rantanen has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 21:39 on the ice per game.

In Rantanen's 19 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Rantanen has a point in 12 of 19 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Rantanen has an assist in nine of 19 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Rantanen's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Rantanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.5%.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are allowing 68 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 19 Games 3 25 Points 5 12 Goals 3 13 Assists 2

