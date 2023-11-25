For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Mikko Rantanen a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Rantanen stats and insights

Rantanen has scored in 10 of 19 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

He has three goals on the power play, and also five assists.

He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 19.4% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Rantanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:22 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 20:09 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:50 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 2 1 1 24:24 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:13 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 24:50 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 1 1 0 19:30 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:45 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 3 2 1 25:36 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:28 Away L 7-0

Avalanche vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.