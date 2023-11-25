For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Fredrik Olofsson a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

In two of 18 games this season, Olofsson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.

Olofsson has zero points on the power play.

Olofsson's shooting percentage is 10.5%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 68 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:26 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:50 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:06 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:51 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 10:23 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:16 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:01 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:26 Home L 4-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:20 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:25 Home W 4-1

Avalanche vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

