Cale Makar and Elias Lindholm are among the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Avalanche and the Calgary Flames meet at Ball Arena on Saturday (opening faceoff at 10:00 PM ET).

Avalanche vs. Flames Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Avalanche vs. Flames Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

Makar is one of Colorado's leading contributors (29 total points), having put up five goals and 24 assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Nov. 24 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 22 1 1 2 3 at Predators Nov. 20 0 3 3 1 at Stars Nov. 18 0 3 3 2 vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 3 3 5

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Mikko Rantanen has 12 goals and 13 assists to total 25 points (1.3 per game).

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Nov. 24 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 22 1 1 2 2 at Predators Nov. 20 0 0 0 1 at Stars Nov. 18 1 1 2 5 vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 0 0 2

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

Nathan MacKinnon's 24 points this season have come via six goals and 18 assists.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Nov. 24 0 1 1 3 vs. Canucks Nov. 22 0 1 1 7 at Predators Nov. 20 0 2 2 7 at Stars Nov. 18 0 0 0 4 vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 2 2 2

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Elias Lindholm Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Lindholm's 15 points are important for Calgary. He has recorded five goals and 10 assists in 20 games.

Lindholm Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Nov. 24 1 1 2 1 at Predators Nov. 22 0 0 0 3 at Kraken Nov. 20 1 0 1 5 vs. Islanders Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Canucks Nov. 16 1 2 3 2

Nazem Kadri Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Nazem Kadri is a key piece of the offense for Calgary with 13 total points this season. He has scored four goals and added nine assists in 20 games.

Kadri Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Nov. 24 1 0 1 1 at Predators Nov. 22 0 0 0 1 at Kraken Nov. 20 0 1 1 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 18 0 2 2 3 vs. Canucks Nov. 16 0 0 0 5

