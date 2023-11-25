When the Colorado Avalanche face the Calgary Flames at Ball Arena on Saturday (beginning at 10:00 PM ET), Cale Makar and Elias Lindholm will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Avalanche vs. Flames Game Information

Avalanche Players to Watch

One of the top offensive players this season for Colorado, Makar has 29 points in 19 games (five goals, 24 assists).

Mikko Rantanen has chipped in with 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists).

Nathan MacKinnon has posted six goals and 18 assists for Colorado.

Ivan Prosvetov's record is 1-1-0. He has given up seven goals (2.90 goals against average) and racked up 62 saves.

Flames Players to Watch

Calgary's Lindholm has totaled 10 assists and five goals in 20 games. That's good for 15 points.

With 13 total points (0.7 per game), including four goals and nine assists through 20 games, Nazem Kadri is key for Calgary's attack.

This season, Andrew Mangiapane has five goals and eight assists for Colorado.

In the crease, Daniel Vladar's record stands at 3-1-1 on the season, giving up 19 goals (3.7 goals against average) and collecting 125 saves with an .868% save percentage (63rd in the league).

Avalanche vs. Flames Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 3rd 3.79 Goals Scored 3.05 20th 12th 3 Goals Allowed 3.4 22nd 4th 33.2 Shots 32 8th 3rd 27.5 Shots Allowed 30 12th 19th 19.48% Power Play % 12.5% 27th 5th 86.84% Penalty Kill % 84.85% 10th

