The Colorado Avalanche (12-6) host the Calgary Flames (8-9-3) at Ball Arena on Saturday, November 25 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ALT, with each team back in action after a win. The Avalanche are coming off a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks, while the Flames took down the Dallas Stars 7-4 in their last outing.

In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have gone 6-4-0 while totaling 42 total goals (eight power-play goals on 39 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 20.5%). They have conceded 35 goals.

As hockey action continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which team we project to capture the win in Saturday's game.

Avalanche vs. Flames Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final result of Avalanche 5, Flames 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-175)

Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 1-0-1 in overtime matchups as part of a 12-6 overall record.

In the one game this season the Avalanche registered just one goal, they won.

Colorado has lost the only game this season when it scored two goals.

The Avalanche have scored at least three goals in 13 games (11-2-0, 22 points).

In the nine games when Colorado has recorded a single power-play goal, it registered 16 points after finishing 8-1-0.

In the 12 games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 9-3-0 (18 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents five times, and went 2-3-0 (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 3rd 3.83 Goals Scored 3.05 20th 11th 3.06 Goals Allowed 3.4 22nd 2nd 33.6 Shots 32 8th 5th 27.9 Shots Allowed 30 12th 19th 19.72% Power Play % 12.5% 27th 5th 87.32% Penalty Kill % 84.85% 10th

Avalanche vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

