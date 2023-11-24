The Colorado Avalanche, Valeri Nichushkin included, will meet the Minnesota Wild on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Nichushkin are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Avalanche vs Wild Game Info

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Nichushkin has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 18:56 on the ice per game.

Nichushkin has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 18 games played, including multiple goals once.

Nichushkin has a point in 12 of 18 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Nichushkin has an assist in eight of 18 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 64.5% that Nichushkin hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Nichushkin has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are allowing 68 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 18 Games 3 17 Points 3 8 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

