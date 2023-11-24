Will Tomas Tatar Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 24?
Should you bet on Tomas Tatar to score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche and the Minnesota Wild meet up on Friday at 8:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Tatar stats and insights
- Tatar is yet to score through 17 games this season.
- He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
- Tatar has picked up one assist on the power play.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have given up 68 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Tatar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:40
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:47
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|13:52
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|12:17
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:01
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|7:09
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Away
|L 7-0
|10/29/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:10
|Away
|L 4-0
Avalanche vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
