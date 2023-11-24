The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This game is at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • This season, the Aggies have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Owls' opponents have knocked down.
  • Texas A&M has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the 18th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 101st.
  • The Aggies put up 12.1 more points per game (78.6) than the Owls give up (66.5).
  • Texas A&M has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

  • The Owls shot at a 46.6% rate from the field last season, 5.9 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Aggies averaged.
  • Florida Atlantic went 25-2 when it shot better than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Owls were the 13th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 19th.
  • The Owls scored 11.3 more points per game last year (77.8) than the Aggies allowed (66.5).
  • Florida Atlantic had a 19-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas A&M averaged 73.1 points per game last season at home, which was 0.6 fewer points than it averaged in road games (73.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Aggies gave up 60.5 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 67.
  • In terms of three-pointers, Texas A&M was well balanced at home and away from home last year, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it posteded a 34% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33% mark on the road.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Florida Atlantic averaged 82.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 75.9.
  • The Owls conceded 64.2 points per game at home last season, and 67.5 on the road.
  • At home, Florida Atlantic knocked down 10.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (9.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37.7%) than away (38%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ SMU W 79-66 Moody Coliseum
11/17/2023 Oral Roberts W 74-66 Reed Arena
11/23/2023 Penn State W 89-77 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Florida Atlantic - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/29/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
12/6/2023 DePaul - Reed Arena

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Eastern Michigan W 100-57 FAU Arena
11/18/2023 Bryant L 61-52 FAU Arena
11/23/2023 Butler W 91-86 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Texas A&M - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Liberty - FAU Arena
12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) - FAU Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.