Ross Colton Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Wild - November 24
The Colorado Avalanche, Ross Colton included, will face the Minnesota Wild on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on Colton? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Ross Colton vs. Wild Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)
Avalanche vs Wild Game Info
|Avalanche vs Wild Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Wild Prediction
|Avalanche vs Wild Betting Trends & Stats
|Avalanche vs Wild Player Props
|How to Watch Avalanche vs Wild
Colton Season Stats Insights
- Colton's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:04 per game on the ice, is +2.
- Colton has a goal in six of 18 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- In eight of 18 games this season, Colton has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- Colton has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 18 games played.
- Colton's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 24.4% of Colton going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Colton Stats vs. the Wild
- On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 68 total goals (four per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- The team's -15 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|18
|Games
|2
|9
|Points
|2
|6
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|2
