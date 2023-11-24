Player props are listed for Nikola Jokic and Alperen Sengun, among others, when the Denver Nuggets visit the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: +130)
  • Friday's points prop bet for Jokic is 29.5 points. That's 2.0 more than his season average of 27.5.
  • He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (13.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (12.5).
  • Jokic's year-long assist average -- 8.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (9.5).
  • Jokic has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Get Jokic gear at Fanatics!

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
14.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -141) 3.5 (Over: -156) 0.5 (Over: -128)
  • Aaron Gordon is averaging 13.9 points per game this season, 0.6 less than his points prop on Friday.
  • His per-game rebounding average of 7.2 is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).
  • Gordon's assists average -- 3.9 -- is 0.4 higher than Friday's over/under (3.5).
  • He averages the same amount of three-point makes as his prop bet on Friday (0.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM
17.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +128)
  • Michael Porter Jr.'s 17.1 points per game are 0.4 fewer than Friday's over/under.
  • He averages 1.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 6.5).
  • Porter has hit three three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST
19.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +100)
  • The 19.5-point over/under for Sengun on Friday is 0.7 lower than his scoring average.
  • His rebounding average of 8.6 is lower than his over/under on Friday (8.5).
  • Sengun averages 5.5 assists, 1.0 more than Friday's over/under.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
16.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -154) 8.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: +124)
  • Fred VanVleet's 16.5 points per game average is equal to Friday's over/under.
  • He has grabbed four rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).
  • VanVleet has averaged 8.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Friday's assist over/under (8.5).
  • VanVleet has hit 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.