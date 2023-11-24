The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild is slated for Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Nathan MacKinnon find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)

MacKinnon stats and insights

MacKinnon has scored in six of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

MacKinnon has picked up seven assists on the power play.

He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 4.9 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 68 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

MacKinnon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:06 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 2 0 2 23:56 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 24:05 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 19:20 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 3 0 3 24:10 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:01 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 3 1 2 23:32 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 2 1 1 24:22 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:47 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 2 0 2 20:28 Home W 4-1

Avalanche vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

