Mikko Rantanen Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Wild - November 24
Mikko Rantanen will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild meet at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Rantanen against the Wild, we have plenty of info to help.
Mikko Rantanen vs. Wild Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)
Avalanche vs Wild Game Info
|Avalanche vs Wild Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Wild Prediction
|Avalanche vs Wild Betting Trends & Stats
|Avalanche vs Wild Player Props
|How to Watch Avalanche vs Wild
Rantanen Season Stats Insights
- Rantanen's plus-minus this season, in 21:30 per game on the ice, is +7.
- Rantanen has scored a goal in a game 10 times this year over 18 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
- In 12 of 18 games this season, Rantanen has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.
- Rantanen has an assist in nine of 18 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.
- The implied probability is 42.6% that Rantanen goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- There is a 52.4% chance of Rantanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Rantanen Stats vs. the Wild
- The Wild have given up 68 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-15) ranks 29th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|18
|Games
|3
|25
|Points
|1
|12
|Goals
|1
|13
|Assists
|0
