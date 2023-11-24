Michael Porter Jr. and the Denver Nuggets hit the court versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 124-119 loss to the Magic (his previous game) Porter produced 25 points.

In this article, we dig into Porter's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.1 20.3 Rebounds 6.5 7.8 7.7 Assists -- 1.3 1.0 PRA -- 26.2 29 PR -- 24.9 28 3PM 3.5 3.0 3.5



Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Porter has made 6.6 field goals per game, which accounts for 15.0% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 7.7 threes per game, or 23.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 19th in possessions per game with 99.6. His opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest tempo with 100.1 possessions per contest.

Allowing 105.8 points per game, the Rockets are the best team in the NBA defensively.

The Rockets concede 44.6 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the league.

The Rockets are the best team in the NBA, giving up 22.2 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Rockets are fifth in the league, allowing 11.3 makes per game.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 38 25 10 0 3 1 0

