Kentavious Caldwell-Pope plus his Denver Nuggets teammates face the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, a 124-119 loss versus the Magic, Caldwell-Pope had 10 points.

In this piece we'll dive into Caldwell-Pope's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.2 10.4 Rebounds 2.5 1.8 1.7 Assists 2.5 2.4 3.3 PRA -- 14.4 15.4 PR -- 12 12.1 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.7



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Rockets

Caldwell-Pope is responsible for attempting 8.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.9 per game.

He's taken 3.9 threes per game, or 12.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 19th in possessions per game with 99.6. His opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest tempo with 100.1 possessions per contest.

The Rockets concede 105.8 points per game, best in the league.

On the boards, the Rockets have conceded 44.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them 19th in the league.

The Rockets concede 22.2 assists per game, best in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Rockets are fifth in the league, giving up 11.3 makes per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 38 5 0 1 1 0 1

