Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Drouin stats and insights

Drouin has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Drouin's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are allowing 68 total goals (four per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Drouin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 13:42 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:57 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:35 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:06 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:31 Home L 8-2 11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:11 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:45 Away L 7-0 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:14 Away L 4-0

Avalanche vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

