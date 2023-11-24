Will Joel Kiviranta Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 24?
Can we anticipate Joel Kiviranta finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Minnesota Wild at 8:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Kiviranta stats and insights
- Kiviranta has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
- Kiviranta has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (four per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
